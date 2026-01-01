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Linthwaite Band
Posted: 14-Mar-2026
Required:
We are a welcoming 4th section contesting Band with a vacancy for a kit player. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year.
Contact:
We practice at Broad Oak Bowling Club on Wednesday evenings between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485
Linthwaite Band
Posted: 14-Mar-2026
Required:
We would like to find a tenor trombone player, position negotiable, to fill a current vacancy we have. As a 4th section contesting Band , we have a various programme of contests and engagements to fill this year, and keep us busy.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485
Linthwaite Band
Posted: 14-Mar-2026
Required:
We are a friendly 4th section contesting Band with a vacancy for a cornet player, position negotiable. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements for the year.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485
Linthwaite Band
Posted: 14-Mar-2026
Required:
We are currently looking for a solo horn player to help complete our team. We are a 4th section contesting Band, with a busy schedule of contests and engagements coming up throughout the year.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club , between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at of call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485