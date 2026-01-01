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St John's Band (Mossley)
Posted: 15-Mar-2026
Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263
Or email
Check out our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsband for more information about the band.Map to bandroom St John's Band (Mossley)
St John's Band (Mossley)
Posted: 15-Mar-2026
Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a BBb BASS player. We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263
Or email
Check out our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsband for more information about the band.Map to bandroom St John's Band (Mossley)