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St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 15-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page https:/­­/­­www.facebook.com/­­stjohnsband for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 15-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a BBb BASS player. We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page https:/­/­www.facebook.com/­stjohnsband for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)
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Saturday 7 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Tuesday 10 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Queen Victorias Consort

Friday 13 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Welsh Guards Band Septet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 15 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 15 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester.. . . Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a BBb BASS player.. . . We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Linthwaite Band

March 14 • We are a welcoming 4th section contesting Band with a vacancy for a kit player. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year.

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Pro Cards

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

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