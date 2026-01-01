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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 18-Mar-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd euphonium and 2nd baritone player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 18-Mar-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a Soprano and front row cornet players to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.tintwistleband.co.uk or Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
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Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

March 18 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd euphonium and 2nd baritone player to help complete the team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Tintwistle Band

March 18 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a Soprano and front row cornet players to help complete the team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 15 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

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Pro Cards

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

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