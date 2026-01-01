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St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a BBb BASS player. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 15-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page https:/­­/­­www.facebook.com/­­stjohnsband for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 15-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a BBb BASS player. We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page https:/­/­www.facebook.com/­stjohnsband for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)
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Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

March 24 • Back row cornet vacancy. . Instrument available

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

March 24 • Percussion - kit vacancy. . Pearl & mapex kits available . Own bandroom, no additional setting up between rehearsals

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

March 24 • 2nd Euphonium vacancy. . Flexible rehearsals available to support band-home life balance

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Pro Cards

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

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