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wantage silver band

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:
Wantage Concert Brass, (3rd place 1st Section 2026 (L&SC), are looking for a solo euphonium, bass trombone, and cornet. We have our own Band Hall complex complete with Bar at OX12 8FR. We rehearse on Tuesdays and Fridays 19:30 - 21:30. Check us out now.

Contact:
Either contact us at or email Daniel Hall, our highly talented charismatic musical director who makes rehearsal fun productive and very satisfying at

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:
Wantage Band (Champ Section) have a SECOND CORNET seat vacant from May. The band placed 3rd at the L&SC Area and look forward to the Grand Shield in a few weeks. Then Wallace & Gromit, concerts in Stroud and Marlborough and Market Place Brass - exciting!

Contact:
The band rehearse on a Sunday 7:30pm and Wednesday 8:00pm, with MD Chris King, at WSBs band complex on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. To find out more visit www.wantageband.org or email to organise coming along to a rehearsal.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:
Wantage Academy Brass (Fourth Section) have a CORNET VACANCY (position negotiable). The band rehearse on a Saturday 10am and a Wednesday 7pm, with MD Gavin Clemons, at WSBs band complex on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR.

Contact:
The band have lots to look forward to with a busy spring/summer of engagements and concerts! To find out more visit www.wantageband.org or email to organise coming along to a rehearsal to meet the band.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band
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Pro Cards

Dr Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Marketing Lead, Denis Wick & Alliance Products; Artist at Michael Rath Instruments

               

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