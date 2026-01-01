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wantage silver band

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:

Wantage Concert Brass, (3rd place 1st Section 2026 (L&SC), are looking for a solo euphonium, bass trombone, and cornet. We have our own Band Hall complex complete with Bar at OX12 8FR. We rehearse on Tuesdays and Fridays 19:30 - 21:30. Check us out now.



Contact:

Either contact us at or email Daniel Hall, our highly talented charismatic musical director who makes rehearsal fun productive and very satisfying at

wantage silver band

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:

Wantage Band (Champ Section) have a SECOND CORNET seat vacant from May. The band placed 3rd at the L&SC Area and look forward to the Grand Shield in a few weeks. Then Wallace & Gromit, concerts in Stroud and Marlborough and Market Place Brass - exciting!



Contact:

The band rehearse on a Sunday 7:30pm and Wednesday 8:00pm, with MD Chris King, at WSBs band complex on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. To find out more visit www.wantageband.org or email to organise coming along to a rehearsal.

wantage silver band

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:

Wantage Academy Brass (Fourth Section) have a CORNET VACANCY (position negotiable). The band rehearse on a Saturday 10am and a Wednesday 7pm, with MD Gavin Clemons, at WSBs band complex on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR.



Contact:

The band have lots to look forward to with a busy spring/summer of engagements and concerts! To find out more visit www.wantageband.org or email to organise coming along to a rehearsal to meet the band.