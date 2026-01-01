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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (30th) at 11am and we welcome players of all abilities to join us in a friendly relaxed rehearsal. It does not affect your main band and is all free including the cake and coffee.

Contact:
Contact via or 07887717997 for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-Mar-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday(30th)at 11am We welcome players of all abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal. Its all free including the coffee and cake.

Contact:
contact Dave on 07887717997 or email for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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Pro Cards

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

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