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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (30th) at 11am and we welcome players of all abilities to join us in a friendly relaxed rehearsal. It does not affect your main band and is all free including the cake and coffee.



Contact:

Contact via or 07887717997 for more details.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-Mar-2026

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday(30th)at 11am We welcome players of all abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal. Its all free including the coffee and cake.



Contact:

contact Dave on 07887717997 or email for more details