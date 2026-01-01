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Enderby Band

Posted: 24-Mar-2026

Required:

Enderby Band (Championship section) are seeking: 1 x BASS (Eb or Bb) and PERCUSSIONISTS to join our committed, hard-working, friendly team, with promotion at the Spring Festival (Senior Cup) and a balanced diary of concerts & contests to look forward to.



Contact:

Rehearsals: Tuesdays & Fridays (8-10pm) in Enderby, Leicestershire, under the baton of Gareth Westwood. To enquire in confidence or to join us for a rehearsal, please contact Danielle Thomas (Band Manager): or 07974392076