1 to 1 of 1
Enderby Band
Posted: 24-Mar-2026
Required:
Enderby Band (Championship section) are seeking: 1 x BASS (Eb or Bb) and PERCUSSIONISTS to join our committed, hard-working, friendly team, with promotion at the Spring Festival (Senior Cup) and a balanced diary of concerts & contests to look forward to.
Contact:
Rehearsals: Tuesdays & Fridays (8-10pm) in Enderby, Leicestershire, under the baton of Gareth Westwood. To enquire in confidence or to join us for a rehearsal, please contact Danielle Thomas (Band Manager): or 07974392076