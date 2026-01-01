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Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 24-Mar-2026

Required:

After securing a fantastic 4th place at the recent 2nd section NW Area contest at our first attempt, we are now inviting applications for a FRONT ROW CORNET PLAYER. Exciting and enjoyable times ahead for this ever progressive band and great socials!



Contact:

If you are ambitious and fancy that change, contact us in confidence. Discretion assured. Come and see what you think!

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Band Manager)

07809 560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 2-Mar-2026

Required:

Following an exceptionally pleasing 1st result at the recent Area contest (2nd section, 4th place), we invite applications for the position of 2ND BARITONE. We are a friendly, progressive and social band!



Contact:

To come and show us what you're made of, contact us in confidence.

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257

.com

Brent Warren (Band Manager)

07809 560774

