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Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 24-Mar-2026
Required:
After securing a fantastic 4th place at the recent 2nd section NW Area contest at our first attempt, we are now inviting applications for a FRONT ROW CORNET PLAYER. Exciting and enjoyable times ahead for this ever progressive band and great socials!
Contact:
If you are ambitious and fancy that change, contact us in confidence. Discretion assured. Come and see what you think!
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Manager)
07809 560774
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 2-Mar-2026
Required:
Following an exceptionally pleasing 1st result at the recent Area contest (2nd section, 4th place), we invite applications for the position of 2ND BARITONE. We are a friendly, progressive and social band!
Contact:
To come and show us what you're made of, contact us in confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
.com
Brent Warren (Band Manager)
07809 560774