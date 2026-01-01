              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Newport Borough Brass Band

Posted: 27-Mar-2026

Required:
After a respectable 4th place in the 2nd Section at the Welsh Area Contest, we are looking for FRONT ROW CORNET (position negotiable) 1st BARITONE, 2ND TROMBONE and Bb BASS players to come and join us on our journey under the baton of Martin McHale BEM.

Contact:
If you are looking for a change of scenery, haven't played for a while or are new to the area we would love to meet you and welcome you into our friendly and social band!


Contact us in confidence
Email:

  Map to bandroom
view all events »

What's on

Brass Bands England - 2026 National Youth Brass Band Championships

Saturday 28 March • King Edward's School, Edgbaston Park Road, Birmingham B15 2UA

The Hepworth Band - Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra

Saturday 18 April • Huddersfield Town Hall HD1 2TA

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 5 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

March 27 • We are a friendly progressive 1st Section band who need a couple of seats filled.. Bb BASS and PERCUSSIONIST are on our wanted list so if you are looking for a new banding challenge get in contact. We rehearse on Wednesdays and have good realistic diary.

Newport Borough Brass Band

March 27 • After a respectable 4th place in the 2nd Section at the Welsh Area Contest, we are looking for FRONT ROW CORNET (position negotiable) 1st BARITONE, 2ND TROMBONE and Bb BASS players to come and join us on our journey under the baton of Martin McHale BEM.

East London Brass

March 27 • PERCUSSION - ELB are the look out for a percussionist to complement our existing section. We have a sensible diary of contests and concerts and are ambitious to keep progressing as a band.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Jonathan Corry

Ph.D, M.Mus, B.Mus (hons)
Conductor, adjudicator, teacher.

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top