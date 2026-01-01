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Newport Borough Brass Band

Posted: 27-Mar-2026

Required:

After a respectable 4th place in the 2nd Section at the Welsh Area Contest, we are looking for FRONT ROW CORNET (position negotiable) 1st BARITONE, 2ND TROMBONE and Bb BASS players to come and join us on our journey under the baton of Martin McHale BEM.



Contact:

If you are looking for a change of scenery, haven't played for a while or are new to the area we would love to meet you and welcome you into our friendly and social band!



Contact us in confidence

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