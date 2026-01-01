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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 27-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly progressive 1st Section band who need a couple of seats filled. Bb BASS and PERCUSSIONIST are on our wanted list so if you are looking for a new banding challenge get in contact We rehearse on Wednesdays and have good realistic diary.

Contact:
Contact via for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (30th) at 11am and we welcome players of all abilities to join us in a friendly relaxed rehearsal. It does not affect your main band and is all free including the cake and coffee.

Contact:
Contact via or 07887717997 for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-Mar-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday(30th)at 11am We welcome players of all abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal. Its all free including the coffee and cake.

Contact:
contact Dave on 07887717997 or email for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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What's on

Brass Bands England - 2026 National Youth Brass Band Championships

Saturday 28 March • King Edward's School, Edgbaston Park Road, Birmingham B15 2UA

The Hepworth Band - Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra

Saturday 18 April • Huddersfield Town Hall HD1 2TA

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 5 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

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Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

March 27 • We are a friendly progressive 1st Section band who need a couple of seats filled.. Bb BASS and PERCUSSIONIST are on our wanted list so if you are looking for a new banding challenge get in contact. We rehearse on Wednesdays and have good realistic diary.

Newport Borough Brass Band

March 27 • After a respectable 4th place in the 2nd Section at the Welsh Area Contest, we are looking for FRONT ROW CORNET (position negotiable) 1st BARITONE, 2ND TROMBONE and Bb BASS players to come and join us on our journey under the baton of Martin McHale BEM.

East London Brass

March 27 • PERCUSSION - ELB are the look out for a percussionist to complement our existing section. We have a sensible diary of contests and concerts and are ambitious to keep progressing as a band.

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Pro Cards

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

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