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Chinnor Silver
Posted: 27-Mar-2026
Required:
We are a friendly progressive 1st Section band who need a couple of seats filled. Bb BASS and PERCUSSIONIST are on our wanted list so if you are looking for a new banding challenge get in contact We rehearse on Wednesdays and have good realistic diary.
Contact:
Contact via for more details.
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 23-Mar-2026
Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (30th) at 11am and we welcome players of all abilities to join us in a friendly relaxed rehearsal. It does not affect your main band and is all free including the cake and coffee.
Contact:
Contact via or 07887717997 for more details.
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 11-Mar-2026
Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday(30th)at 11am We welcome players of all abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal. Its all free including the coffee and cake.
Contact:
contact Dave on 07887717997 or email for more details