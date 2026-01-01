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Regent Brass

Posted: 29-Mar-2026

Required:

Regent Brass (Championship Section) seek an Eb or Bb Bass to join our friendly, musically ambitious Central London band. We enjoy a varied and balanced schedule of concerts and contests, and regularly premiere new music under the direction of Alan Duguid.



Contact:

To enquire in confidence or arrange a rehearsal visit, please contact band manager Lisa Stonham at . Rehearsals are Thursdays, 7.30 to 9.45pm, at Chalk Farm Salvation Army Hall, opposite Chalk Farm station.