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Regent Brass

Posted: 29-Mar-2026

Required:
Regent Brass (Championship Section) seek an Eb or Bb Bass to join our friendly, musically ambitious Central London band. We enjoy a varied and balanced schedule of concerts and contests, and regularly premiere new music under the direction of Alan Duguid.

Contact:
To enquire in confidence or arrange a rehearsal visit, please contact band manager Lisa Stonham at . Rehearsals are Thursdays, 7.30 to 9.45pm, at Chalk Farm Salvation Army Hall, opposite Chalk Farm station.

  Map to bandroom   Regent Brass
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What's on

The Hepworth Band - Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra

Saturday 18 April • Huddersfield Town Hall HD1 2TA

Regent Brass - Woodbridge Excelsior Band and Russell Gray

Saturday 9 May • The Salvation Army (Regent Hall), Oxford Street, London W1C 2DJ

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Regent Brass - Living Lines

Sunday 5 July • St Saviour's, Pimlico, St.George's Square, Pimlico, London SW1V 3QW

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Vacancies

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 29 • BBb BASS player required following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 29 • SOLO CORNET players required (position negotiable) following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Hucknall and Linby Mining Community Brass Band

March 29 • Bb AND Eb BASSES WANTED!. We are a friendly 1st section band based in Nottingham - rehearsal Thursday Evening. We have an exciting year planned with a visit to Whit Friday and a place secured at the nationals following our success at the midlands area!

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Pro Cards

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

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