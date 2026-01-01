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St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 29-Mar-2026

Required:
BBb BASS player required following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 29-Mar-2026

Required:
SOLO CORNET players required (position negotiable) following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a BBb BASS player. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 15-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page https:/­­/­­www.facebook.com/­­stjohnsband for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 15-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a BBb BASS player. We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page https:/­/­www.facebook.com/­stjohnsband for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)
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What's on

The Hepworth Band - Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra

Saturday 18 April • Huddersfield Town Hall HD1 2TA

Regent Brass - Woodbridge Excelsior Band and Russell Gray

Saturday 9 May • The Salvation Army (Regent Hall), Oxford Street, London W1C 2DJ

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Regent Brass - Living Lines

Sunday 5 July • St Saviour's, Pimlico, St.George's Square, Pimlico, London SW1V 3QW

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Vacancies

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 29 • BBb BASS player required following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 29 • SOLO CORNET players required (position negotiable) following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Hucknall and Linby Mining Community Brass Band

March 29 • Bb AND Eb BASSES WANTED!. We are a friendly 1st section band based in Nottingham - rehearsal Thursday Evening. We have an exciting year planned with a visit to Whit Friday and a place secured at the nationals following our success at the midlands area!

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Pro Cards

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

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