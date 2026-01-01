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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 2-Apr-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 2-Apr-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for an Eb bass player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 18-Mar-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a euphonium and baritone player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 18-Mar-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a Soprano and front row cornet players to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.tintwistleband.co.uk or Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Queentet Brass Quintet

Tuesday 7 April • Charlton House. Charlton Road . London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 1 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

April 3 • We have vacancies for a trombone player and a bass player. Cleethorpes Band rehearse near the seafront on Thursday and Sunday evenings. Placed 3rd in the NOE 4th section. Other players are always welcome as we may be able to switch positions around

Tintwistle Band

April 2 • . Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Tintwistle Band

April 2 • Tintwistle Band are looking for an Eb bass player to help complete the team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

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Pro Cards

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

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