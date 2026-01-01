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CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

Posted: 3-Apr-2026

Required:

We have vacancies for a trombone player and a bass player. Cleethorpes Band rehearse near the seafront on Thursday and Sunday evenings. Placed 3rd in the NOE 4th section. Other players are always welcome as we may be able to switch positions around



Contact:

Please email or telephone Rob West on 07903903123 for a chat

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

Posted: 24-Mar-2026

Required:

Cleethorpes Band are recruiting a new MD. The band rehearse on Thursday and Sunday evenings. At the North of England contest secured 3rd place in the 4th section. We are a registered charity and have a thriving training band.



Contact:

To apply in confidence email with a CV noting experience. Or for an informal chat, give Heidi a ring on 07974 755465