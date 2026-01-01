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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 8-Apr-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (13th) at 11am in our bandroom. We would love you to come along and enjoy a friendly,relaxed rehearsal that includes cake and coffee. All abilities welcome, it's free and doesn't impact your No1 band.

Contact:
Contact Dave Pegram on 07887717997 or via for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 27-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly progressive 1st Section band who need a couple of seats filled. Bb BASS and PERCUSSIONIST are on our wanted list so if you are looking for a new banding challenge get in contact We rehearse on Wednesdays and have good realistic diary.

Contact:
Contact via for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (30th) at 11am and we welcome players of all abilities to join us in a friendly relaxed rehearsal. It does not affect your main band and is all free including the cake and coffee.

Contact:
Contact via or 07887717997 for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-Mar-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday(30th)at 11am We welcome players of all abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal. Its all free including the coffee and cake.

Contact:
contact Dave on 07887717997 or email for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Queentet Brass Quintet

Tuesday 7 April • Charlton House. Charlton Road . London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 1 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Glossop Old Band

April 8 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Wardle Anderson Brass Band

April 8 • Wardle Anderson Brass are an ambitious, forward-thinking Championship Section band on the up, looking to strengthen the team. Vacancies: Solo Trombone, Eb Bass & Front Row Cornet. Strong recent Area result under new MD Jamie Cooper.

Chinnor Silver

April 8 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (13th) at 11am in our bandroom.. We would love you to come along and enjoy a friendly,relaxed rehearsal that includes cake and coffee.. All abilities welcome, it's free and doesn't impact your No1 band.

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Pro Cards

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

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