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Glossop Old Band

Posted: 8-Apr-2026

Required:
Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Contact:
If you are interested in the position please contact us at , and pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.

  Map to bandroom   Glossop Old Band

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 11-Mar-2026

Required:
Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Contact:
If you are interested in the position please contact us at , and pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.

  Map to bandroom   Glossop Old Band
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Vacancies

Glossop Old Band

April 8 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Wardle Anderson Brass Band

April 8 • Wardle Anderson Brass are an ambitious, forward-thinking Championship Section band on the up, looking to strengthen the team. Vacancies: Solo Trombone, Eb Bass & Front Row Cornet. Strong recent Area result under new MD Jamie Cooper.

Chinnor Silver

April 8 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (13th) at 11am in our bandroom.. We would love you to come along and enjoy a friendly,relaxed rehearsal that includes cake and coffee.. All abilities welcome, it's free and doesn't impact your No1 band.

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Pro Cards

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

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