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Glossop Old Band

Posted: 9-Apr-2026

Required:
Our friendly second section band are looking for a principal cornet player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Contact:

If you are interested in the position please contact us at , and pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.

  Map to bandroom   Glossop Old Band

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 8-Apr-2026

Required:
Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Contact:
If you are interested in the position please contact us at , and pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.

  Map to bandroom   Glossop Old Band
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Vacancies

Glossop Old Band

April 9 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a principal cornet player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Harrogate Band

April 8 • We are looking for a Solo Cornet and Back Row Cornet to complete our team. . Interesting mix of engagements and contests. . Rehearsals Wednesday 8pm at our own bandroom located next to Hornbeam Park train station. Great transport links

Glossop Old Band

April 8 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

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Pro Cards

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

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