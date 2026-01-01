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St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 12-Apr-2026

Required:
BBb BASS player required following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 12-Apr-2026

Required:
SOLO CORNET players required (position negotiable) following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 12-Apr-2026

Required:
WHIT FRIDAY MORNING - all players welcome. Experience Whit Friday morning in the Mossley Whit Walks from 9am on 29 May, with food and drink at the Yorkshire Ward after the march.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 29-Mar-2026

Required:
BBb BASS player required following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 29-Mar-2026

Required:
SOLO CORNET players required (position negotiable) following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a BBb BASS player. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)
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What's on

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 18 April • Hathersage Methodist Church . Main Road. Hathersage S32 1BB

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 1 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Waterbeach Brass

April 16 • Waterbeach Brass are seeking a talented and confident solo (tutti) cornet player to join our friendly and ambitious band. We offer a welcoming and social environment with a diverse and challenging musical repertoire playing at regular concerts and contests

Chinnor Silver

April 15 • With the dust settling after the areas we are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join us as we look to consolidate as a 1st Section Band.. Varied but realistic diary for the coming year and possible foreign trip in 2027. Rehearsals on a Wednesday

Linthwaite Band

April 15 • We are a welcoming 4th section band with a vacancy for a kit player. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year.

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Pro Cards

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

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