1 to 7 of 7
St John's Band (Mossley)
Posted: 12-Apr-2026
Required:
BBb BASS player required following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.
Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263
Or email
Check out our Facebook page for more information about the bandMap to bandroom St John's Band (Mossley)
St John's Band (Mossley)
Posted: 12-Apr-2026
Required:
SOLO CORNET players required (position negotiable) following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.
Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263
Or email
Check out our Facebook page for more information about the bandMap to bandroom St John's Band (Mossley)
St John's Band (Mossley)
Posted: 12-Apr-2026
Required:
WHIT FRIDAY MORNING - all players welcome. Experience Whit Friday morning in the Mossley Whit Walks from 9am on 29 May, with food and drink at the Yorkshire Ward after the march.
Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263
Or email
Check out our Facebook page for more information about the bandMap to bandroom St John's Band (Mossley)
St John's Band (Mossley)
Posted: 29-Mar-2026
Required:
BBb BASS player required following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.
Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263
Or email
Check out our Facebook page for more information about the bandMap to bandroom St John's Band (Mossley)
St John's Band (Mossley)
Posted: 29-Mar-2026
Required:
SOLO CORNET players required (position negotiable) following our 4th place at the North West regionals. We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester and we rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.
Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263
Or email
Check out our Facebook page for more information about the bandMap to bandroom St John's Band (Mossley)
St John's Band (Mossley)
Posted: 23-Mar-2026
Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a BBb BASS player. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.
Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263
Or email
Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.Map to bandroom St John's Band (Mossley)
St John's Band (Mossley)
Posted: 23-Mar-2026
Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.
Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263
Or email
Check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.Map to bandroom St John's Band (Mossley)