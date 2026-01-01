              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 15-Apr-2026

Required:
We are a welcoming 4th section band with a vacancy for a kit player. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club between 8 and 10 pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 15-Apr-2026

Required:
We would like to find a tenor trombone player, position negotiable, to fill a current vacancy we have. As a 4th section contesting band, we have a various programme of contests and engagements to fill this year, and keep us busy.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10 pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 15-Apr-2026

Required:
We are a friendly 4th section contesting band with a vacancy for a cornet player, position negotiable. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements for the year.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club , between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 15-Apr-2026

Required:
We are currently looking for a solo horn player to help complete our team. We are a 4th section contesting band, with a busy schedule of contests and engagements coming up throughout the year.

Contact:
We practice at Broad Oak Bowling Club, on Wednesday evenings between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band
view all events »

What's on

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 18 April • Hathersage Methodist Church . Main Road. Hathersage S32 1BB

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 1 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Waterbeach Brass

April 16 • Waterbeach Brass are seeking a talented and confident solo (tutti) cornet player to join our friendly and ambitious band. We offer a welcoming and social environment with a diverse and challenging musical repertoire playing at regular concerts and contests

Chinnor Silver

April 15 • With the dust settling after the areas we are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join us as we look to consolidate as a 1st Section Band.. Varied but realistic diary for the coming year and possible foreign trip in 2027. Rehearsals on a Wednesday

Linthwaite Band

April 15 • We are a welcoming 4th section band with a vacancy for a kit player. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top