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Linthwaite Band

Posted: 15-Apr-2026

Required:

We are a welcoming 4th section band with a vacancy for a kit player. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year.



Contact:

We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club between 8 and 10 pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 15-Apr-2026

Required:

We would like to find a tenor trombone player, position negotiable, to fill a current vacancy we have. As a 4th section contesting band, we have a various programme of contests and engagements to fill this year, and keep us busy.



Contact:

We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10 pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 15-Apr-2026

Required:

We are a friendly 4th section contesting band with a vacancy for a cornet player, position negotiable. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements for the year.



Contact:

We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club , between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 15-Apr-2026

Required:

We are currently looking for a solo horn player to help complete our team. We are a 4th section contesting band, with a busy schedule of contests and engagements coming up throughout the year.



Contact:

We practice at Broad Oak Bowling Club, on Wednesday evenings between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485