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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 15-Apr-2026

Required:
With the dust settling after the areas we are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join us as we look to consolidate as a 1st Section Band. Varied but realistic diary for the coming year and possible foreign trip in 2027 Rehearsals on a Wednesday

Contact:
Initial contact via the secretary for more details
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 8-Apr-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (13th) at 11am in our bandroom. We would love you to come along and enjoy a friendly,relaxed rehearsal that includes cake and coffee. All abilities welcome, it's free and doesn't impact your No1 band.

Contact:
Contact Dave Pegram on 07887717997 or via for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 27-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly progressive 1st Section band who need a couple of seats filled. Bb BASS and PERCUSSIONIST are on our wanted list so if you are looking for a new banding challenge get in contact We rehearse on Wednesdays and have good realistic diary.

Contact:
Contact via for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (30th) at 11am and we welcome players of all abilities to join us in a friendly relaxed rehearsal. It does not affect your main band and is all free including the cake and coffee.

Contact:
Contact via or 07887717997 for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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What's on

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 18 April • Hathersage Methodist Church . Main Road. Hathersage S32 1BB

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 1 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Waterbeach Brass

April 16 • Waterbeach Brass are seeking a talented and confident solo (tutti) cornet player to join our friendly and ambitious band. We offer a welcoming and social environment with a diverse and challenging musical repertoire playing at regular concerts and contests

Chinnor Silver

April 15 • With the dust settling after the areas we are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join us as we look to consolidate as a 1st Section Band.. Varied but realistic diary for the coming year and possible foreign trip in 2027. Rehearsals on a Wednesday

Linthwaite Band

April 15 • We are a welcoming 4th section band with a vacancy for a kit player. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year.

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Pro Cards

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

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