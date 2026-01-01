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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 15-Apr-2026

Required:

With the dust settling after the areas we are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join us as we look to consolidate as a 1st Section Band. Varied but realistic diary for the coming year and possible foreign trip in 2027 Rehearsals on a Wednesday



Contact:

Initial contact via the secretary for more details

All enquiries in the strictest confidence

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 8-Apr-2026

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (13th) at 11am in our bandroom. We would love you to come along and enjoy a friendly,relaxed rehearsal that includes cake and coffee. All abilities welcome, it's free and doesn't impact your No1 band.



Contact:

Contact Dave Pegram on 07887717997 or via for more details

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 27-Mar-2026

Required:

We are a friendly progressive 1st Section band who need a couple of seats filled. Bb BASS and PERCUSSIONIST are on our wanted list so if you are looking for a new banding challenge get in contact We rehearse on Wednesdays and have good realistic diary.



Contact:

Contact via for more details.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 23-Mar-2026

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (30th) at 11am and we welcome players of all abilities to join us in a friendly relaxed rehearsal. It does not affect your main band and is all free including the cake and coffee.



Contact:

Contact via or 07887717997 for more details.