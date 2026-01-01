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Bedworth Brass

Posted: 22-Apr-2026

Required:

Bedworth Brass 1st Section require a Musical Director. Can you inspire and plan interesting and enjoyable rehearsals? Select concert programmes and own choice test pieces that engage both the band and audiences? If you can then we want to hear from you.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays 7.45pm to 9.45pm at Bedworth Ex-Servicemen's Club, Bedworth, not far from J3 M6.

Please apply in confidence to the band secretary using the following address: