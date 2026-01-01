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Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 23-Apr-2026

Required:

SOLO HORN Vacancy. The Leicestershire Co-op Band (2nd Section National Finalists & 1st Section from 2027) have a vacancy for Solo Horn. We are an ambitious band with a healthy balance of contests and concerts, always striving for high musical standards.



Contact:

We rehearse in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire LE67 3DW, Tuesday and Thursday 8-10pm.

For more information please contact Steve Barham 07498 799103, Facebook page or email in complete confidence.