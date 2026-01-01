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CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

Posted: 23-Apr-2026

Required:

Cleethorpes Band are seeking a Musical Director. The band rehearse on Thursday and Sunday evenings. Placed 3rd in the North of England 4th section contest. We are a registered charity and have a thriving training band.



Contact:

To apply in confidence email with a CV noting experience. Or for an informal chat, give Heidi a ring on 07974 755465

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

Posted: 3-Apr-2026

Required:

We have vacancies for a trombone player and a bass player. Cleethorpes Band rehearse near the seafront on Thursday and Sunday evenings. Placed 3rd in the NOE 4th section. We are also seeking a new MD.



Contact:

Please email or telephone Rob West on 07903903123 or Heidi on 07974 755465