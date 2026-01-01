              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 28-Apr-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a Soprano and front row cornet players to help complete our team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 2-Apr-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
view all events »

What's on

Newstead Brass - St George's Day Celebration

Saturday 25 April • St Wilfrid's Church. Church Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, NG17 8LA

Newstead Brass - St George's Day Celebration

Saturday 25 April • St Wilfrid's Church. Church Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, NG17 8LA

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 1 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

April 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a Soprano and front row cornet players to help complete our team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

April 23 • Cleethorpes Band are seeking a Musical Director. The band rehearse on Thursday and Sunday evenings. Placed 3rd in the North of England 4th section contest. We are a registered charity and have a thriving training band.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

April 23 • SOLO HORN Vacancy. The Leicestershire Co-op Band (2nd Section National Finalists & 1st Section from 2027) have a vacancy for Solo Horn. We are an ambitious band with a healthy balance of contests and concerts, always striving for high musical standards.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top