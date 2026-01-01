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Tintwistle Band
Posted: 28-Apr-2026
Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a Soprano and front row cornet players to help complete our team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.
Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!
Tintwistle Band
Posted: 2-Apr-2026
Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.
Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!