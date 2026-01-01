Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

Posted: 2-May-2026

Required:

Bb Basses. With Colin Dance now appointed as our MD and our other Bb Bass leaving due to work commitments, we have openings for two Bb basses. We are a friendly community (4th section?) band with a variety of gigs including our own Proms in the Park.



Contact:

We rehearse on Tuesday evenings in our own band building (Wellington TA21 8AA) from 7.30pm until 9.45pm. If interested or to find out more about us, please contact Gill Muggeridge, secretary, on 077 515 63664 or email us at

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

Posted: 2-May-2026

Required:

Tuned Percussionist. We are looking for a tuned percussionist to join our friendly community (4th section?) band. We have a variety of gigs including our own Proms in the park, charity concerts, fetes, (maybe contesting). Other brass players welcome.



Contact:

We rehearse on Tuesday evenings in our own band building (Wellington TA21 8AA) from 7.30pm until 9.45pm. If interested or to find out more about us, please contact Gill Muggeridge, secretary, on 077 515 63664 or email us at