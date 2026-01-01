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Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

Posted: 2-May-2026

Required:
Bb Basses. With Colin Dance now appointed as our MD and our other Bb Bass leaving due to work commitments, we have openings for two Bb basses. We are a friendly community (4th section?) band with a variety of gigs including our own Proms in the Park.

Contact:
We rehearse on Tuesday evenings in our own band building (Wellington TA21 8AA) from 7.30pm until 9.45pm. If interested or to find out more about us, please contact Gill Muggeridge, secretary, on 077 515 63664 or email us at

  Map to bandroom   Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

Posted: 2-May-2026

Required:
Tuned Percussionist. We are looking for a tuned percussionist to join our friendly community (4th section?) band. We have a variety of gigs including our own Proms in the park, charity concerts, fetes, (maybe contesting). Other brass players welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse on Tuesday evenings in our own band building (Wellington TA21 8AA) from 7.30pm until 9.45pm. If interested or to find out more about us, please contact Gill Muggeridge, secretary, on 077 515 63664 or email us at

  Map to bandroom   Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - Wardle Junior Blast

Friday 8 May • Milnrow Parish Church, 16 Westward Ho, Milnrow, Rochdale OL16 3JX

Regent Brass - Woodbridge Excelsior Band and Russell Gray

Saturday 9 May • The Salvation Army (Regent Hall), Oxford Street, London W1C 2DJ

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Vacancies

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

May 2 • Bb Basses. With Colin Dance now appointed as our MD and our other Bb Bass leaving due to work commitments, we have openings for two Bb basses. We are a friendly community (4th section?) band with a variety of gigs including our own Proms in the Park.

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

May 2 • Tuned Percussionist. We are looking for a tuned percussionist to join our friendly community (4th section?) band. We have a variety of gigs including our own Proms in the park, charity concerts, fetes, (maybe contesting). Other brass players welcome.

Tintwistle Band

April 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a Soprano and front row cornet players to help complete our team.. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

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Pro Cards

Martyn Evans

BEd (Hons) NABBC member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Teacher, Adjudicator

               

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