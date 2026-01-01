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Bilton Silver Rugby Band
Posted: 3-May-2026
Required:
The band requires an Eb bass player for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.
Contact:
We rehearse at our purpose built bandroom in Rugby on Mondays and Fridays (7-45pm)
The bandroom is 10 minutes drive from M6 Junction 1, A45 and Rugby town centre.
Applications to
Bilton Silver Rugby Band
Posted: 3-May-2026
Required:
The band requires a Cornet player (Position negotiable) for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.
Contact:
We rehearse at our purpose built bandroom in Rugby on Mondays and Fridays (7-45pm)
The bandroom is 10 minutes drive from M6 Junction 1, A45 and Rugby town centre.
Applications to