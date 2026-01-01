Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 3-May-2026

Required:

The band requires an Eb bass player for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.



Contact:

We rehearse at our purpose built bandroom in Rugby on Mondays and Fridays (7-45pm)

The bandroom is 10 minutes drive from M6 Junction 1, A45 and Rugby town centre.

Applications to

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 3-May-2026

Required:

The band requires a Cornet player (Position negotiable) for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.



Contact:

We rehearse at our purpose built bandroom in Rugby on Mondays and Fridays (7-45pm)

The bandroom is 10 minutes drive from M6 Junction 1, A45 and Rugby town centre.

Applications to