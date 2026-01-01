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Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 3-May-2026

Required:
The band requires an Eb bass player for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Contact:
We rehearse at our purpose built bandroom in Rugby on Mondays and Fridays (7-45pm)
The bandroom is 10 minutes drive from M6 Junction 1, A45 and Rugby town centre.
Applications to

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 3-May-2026

Required:
The band requires a Cornet player (Position negotiable) for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Contact:
We rehearse at our purpose built bandroom in Rugby on Mondays and Fridays (7-45pm)
The bandroom is 10 minutes drive from M6 Junction 1, A45 and Rugby town centre.
Applications to

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - Wardle Junior Blast

Friday 8 May • Milnrow Parish Church, 16 Westward Ho, Milnrow, Rochdale OL16 3JX

Regent Brass - Woodbridge Excelsior Band and Russell Gray

Saturday 9 May • The Salvation Army (Regent Hall), Oxford Street, London W1C 2DJ

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Vacancies

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

May 3 • The band requires an Eb bass player for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. . We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

May 3 • The band requires a Cornet player (Position negotiable) for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher.. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

May 2 • Bb Basses. With Colin Dance now appointed as our MD and our other Bb Bass leaving due to work commitments, we have openings for two Bb basses. We are a friendly community (4th section?) band with a variety of gigs including our own Proms in the Park.

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Pro Cards

Jason M Smith


Band Trainer (Contest Preparation), Conductor

               

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