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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 5-May-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (11th) at 11am and welcome players of all abilities. Come and enjoy a relaxed rehearsal mixed genres of music with some very friendly folks with tea and cake It does not impact your own band and its free

Contact:
Contact us via for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 15-Apr-2026

Required:
With the dust settling after the areas we are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join us as we look to consolidate as a 1st Section Band. Varied but realistic diary for the coming year and possible foreign trip in 2027 Rehearsals on a Wednesday

Contact:
Initial contact via the secretary for more details
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 8-Apr-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (13th) at 11am in our bandroom. We would love you to come along and enjoy a friendly,relaxed rehearsal that includes cake and coffee. All abilities welcome, it's free and doesn't impact your No1 band.

Contact:
Contact Dave Pegram on 07887717997 or via for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - Wardle Junior Blast

Friday 8 May • Milnrow Parish Church, 16 Westward Ho, Milnrow, Rochdale OL16 3JX

Regent Brass - Woodbridge Excelsior Band and Russell Gray

Saturday 9 May • The Salvation Army (Regent Hall), Oxford Street, London W1C 2DJ

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Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

May 5 • Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (11th) at 11am and welcome players of all abilities.. Come and enjoy a relaxed rehearsal mixed genres of music with some very friendly folks with tea and cake. It does not impact your own band and its free

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

May 3 • The band requires an Eb bass player for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. . We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

May 3 • The band requires a Cornet player (Position negotiable) for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher.. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

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Pro Cards

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

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