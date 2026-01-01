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Chinnor Silver
Posted: 5-May-2026
Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (11th) at 11am and welcome players of all abilities. Come and enjoy a relaxed rehearsal mixed genres of music with some very friendly folks with tea and cake It does not impact your own band and its free
Contact:
Contact us via for more details
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 15-Apr-2026
Required:
With the dust settling after the areas we are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join us as we look to consolidate as a 1st Section Band. Varied but realistic diary for the coming year and possible foreign trip in 2027 Rehearsals on a Wednesday
Contact:
Initial contact via the secretary for more details
All enquiries in the strictest confidence
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 8-Apr-2026
Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (13th) at 11am in our bandroom. We would love you to come along and enjoy a friendly,relaxed rehearsal that includes cake and coffee. All abilities welcome, it's free and doesn't impact your No1 band.
Contact:
Contact Dave Pegram on 07887717997 or via for more details