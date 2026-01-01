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Positions Vacant

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Glossop Old Band

Posted: 5-May-2026

Required:
Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history

Contact:
If you are interested in the position please contact us at , and pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.

  Map to bandroom   Glossop Old Band

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 9-Apr-2026

Required:
Our friendly second section band are looking for a principal cornet player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Contact:

If you are interested in the position please contact us at , and pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.

  Map to bandroom   Glossop Old Band

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 8-Apr-2026

Required:
Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Contact:
If you are interested in the position please contact us at , and pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.

  Map to bandroom   Glossop Old Band
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - Wardle Junior Blast

Friday 8 May • Milnrow Parish Church, 16 Westward Ho, Milnrow, Rochdale OL16 3JX

Regent Brass - Woodbridge Excelsior Band and Russell Gray

Saturday 9 May • The Salvation Army (Regent Hall), Oxford Street, London W1C 2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Woodbridge Excelsior Band

Saturday 9 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Glossop Old Band

May 5 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history

East London Brass

May 5 • Solo Cornet: fresh off the back of our promotion to the Grand Shield, ELB are on the look out for a solo cornet player to complement our existing section. The band is ambitious and has an exciting second half of the year ahead.

Chinnor Silver

May 5 • Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (11th) at 11am and welcome players of all abilities.. Come and enjoy a relaxed rehearsal mixed genres of music with some very friendly folks with tea and cake. It does not impact your own band and its free

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Pro Cards

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

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