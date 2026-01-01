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Thornton Cleveleys Band

Posted: 7-May-2026

Required:
We currently have the following vacancies. 3rd Cornet and Bb Bass. Friendly 3rd Section NW band based just outside of Blackpool. We have some great concerts coming up as well as marches, galas and charity events. With the odd contest thrown in too

Contact:
Any interest please contact our secretary on or phone/text our dep manager Ian Holland on 07790553459

  Map to bandroom   Thornton Cleveleys Band

Thornton Cleveleys Band

Posted: 7-May-2026

Required:
MD VACANCY We are a 3rd section NW band based just outside of Blackpool. Monday and Thursday rehearsals. Good mix of concerts and contests. Library full of music with funds available for new music.

Contact:
Applications to be sent to our Secretary, Nicola Holland, on

  Map to bandroom   Thornton Cleveleys Band
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Vacancies

East London Brass

May 7 • B Flat Bass : fresh off the back of our promotion to the Grand Shield, ELB are on the look out for a bflat bass player to complement our existing section. The band is ambitious and has an exciting second half of the year ahead.

Thornton Cleveleys Band

May 7 • We currently have the following vacancies.. 3rd Cornet and Bb Bass.. Friendly 3rd Section NW band based just outside of Blackpool. We have some great concerts coming up as well as marches, galas and charity events. With the odd contest thrown in too

Thornton Cleveleys Band

May 7 • MD VACANCY . We are a 3rd section NW band based just outside of Blackpool. Monday and Thursday rehearsals. Good mix of concerts and contests. Library full of music with funds available for new music. .

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Pro Cards

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

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