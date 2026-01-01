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Thornton Cleveleys Band
Posted: 7-May-2026
Required:
We currently have the following vacancies. 3rd Cornet and Bb Bass. Friendly 3rd Section NW band based just outside of Blackpool. We have some great concerts coming up as well as marches, galas and charity events. With the odd contest thrown in too
Contact:
Any interest please contact our secretary on or phone/text our dep manager Ian Holland on 07790553459
Thornton Cleveleys Band
Posted: 7-May-2026
Required:
MD VACANCY We are a 3rd section NW band based just outside of Blackpool. Monday and Thursday rehearsals. Good mix of concerts and contests. Library full of music with funds available for new music.
Contact:
Applications to be sent to our Secretary, Nicola Holland, on