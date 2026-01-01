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East London Brass
Posted: 7-May-2026
Required:
B Flat Bass : fresh off the back of our promotion to the Grand Shield, ELB are on the look out for a bflat bass player to complement our existing section. The band is ambitious and has an exciting second half of the year ahead.
Contact:
Applications in confidence to
Rehearsals: Thursday evenings in Walthamstow 7:45pm-10pm
East London Brass
Posted: 5-May-2026
Required:
Solo Cornet: fresh off the back of our promotion to the Grand Shield, ELB are on the look out for a solo cornet player to complement our existing section. The band is ambitious and has an exciting second half of the year ahead.
Contact:
Applications in confidence to
Rehearsals: Thursday evenings in Walthamstow 7:45pm-10pmMap to bandroom East London Brass