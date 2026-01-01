Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

East London Brass

Posted: 7-May-2026

Required:

B Flat Bass : fresh off the back of our promotion to the Grand Shield, ELB are on the look out for a bflat bass player to complement our existing section. The band is ambitious and has an exciting second half of the year ahead.



Contact:

Applications in confidence to

Rehearsals: Thursday evenings in Walthamstow 7:45pm-10pm



East London Brass

Posted: 5-May-2026

Required:

Solo Cornet: fresh off the back of our promotion to the Grand Shield, ELB are on the look out for a solo cornet player to complement our existing section. The band is ambitious and has an exciting second half of the year ahead.



Contact:

Applications in confidence to

Rehearsals: Thursday evenings in Walthamstow 7:45pm-10pm