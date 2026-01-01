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Brunel Brass Organisation

Posted: 8-May-2026

Required:

Brunel Brass is looking for a Solo Horn and Back Row Cornet to join our senior band. We are an ambitious, friendly band on the verge of promotion to the Championship Section and recently achieved our highest ever finish at the British Open Spring Festival



Contact:

Apply in confidence or request more information by emailing:

Rehearsals are Thursday evenings 7:45-9:45pm at our own band hall in Swindon.