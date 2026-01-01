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Brunel Brass Organisation
Posted: 8-May-2026
Required:
Brunel Brass is looking for a Solo Horn and Back Row Cornet to join our senior band. We are an ambitious, friendly band on the verge of promotion to the Championship Section and recently achieved our highest ever finish at the British Open Spring Festival
Contact:
Apply in confidence or request more information by emailing:
Rehearsals are Thursday evenings 7:45-9:45pm at our own band hall in Swindon.Map to bandroom Brunel Brass Organisation