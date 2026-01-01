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Brunel Brass Organisation

Posted: 8-May-2026

Required:
Brunel Brass is looking for a Solo Horn and Back Row Cornet to join our senior band. We are an ambitious, friendly band on the verge of promotion to the Championship Section and recently achieved our highest ever finish at the British Open Spring Festival

Contact:
Apply in confidence or request more information by emailing:

Rehearsals are Thursday evenings 7:45-9:45pm at our own band hall in Swindon.

  Map to bandroom   Brunel Brass Organisation
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - Wardle Junior Blast

Friday 8 May • Milnrow Parish Church, 16 Westward Ho, Milnrow, Rochdale OL16 3JX

Regent Brass - Woodbridge Excelsior Band and Russell Gray

Saturday 9 May • The Salvation Army (Regent Hall), Oxford Street, London W1C 2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Woodbridge Excelsior Band

Saturday 9 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Harlow Brass Band - SPRING CONCERT - AN ANIMATION SENSATION

Saturday 16 May • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow. CM20 3AF

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Vacancies

Brunel Brass Organisation

May 8 • Brunel Brass is looking for a Solo Horn and Back Row Cornet to join our senior band. We are an ambitious, friendly band on the verge of promotion to the Championship Section and recently achieved our highest ever finish at the British Open Spring Festival

East London Brass

May 7 • B Flat Bass : fresh off the back of our promotion to the Grand Shield, ELB are on the look out for a bflat bass player to complement our existing section. The band is ambitious and has an exciting second half of the year ahead.

Thornton Cleveleys Band

May 7 • We currently have the following vacancies.. 3rd Cornet and Bb Bass.. Friendly 3rd Section NW band based just outside of Blackpool. We have some great concerts coming up as well as marches, galas and charity events. With the odd contest thrown in too

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Pro Cards

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

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