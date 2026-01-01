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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-May-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page.
Contact us by email , Facebook Messenger, or come to one of our rehearsals, you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 28-Apr-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a Soprano and front row cornet players to help complete our team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
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Friday 8 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Regent Hall Concerts - Woodbridge Excelsior Band

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Harlow Brass Band - SPRING CONCERT - AN ANIMATION SENSATION

Saturday 16 May • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow. CM20 3AF

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Vacancies

Ibstock Brick Brass

May 9 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Solo Cornet, 3rd Cornet, 2nd Horn, Bass Trombone and B Flat Tuba as we move into the second section from 2027. We are a friendly, ambitions and progressive band that rehearse at our own bandroom in Coalville.

Tintwistle Band

May 9 • Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Brunel Brass Organisation

May 8 • Brunel Brass is looking for a Solo Horn and Back Row Cornet to join our senior band. We are an ambitious, friendly band on the verge of promotion to the Championship Section and recently achieved our highest ever finish at the British Open Spring Festival

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Pro Cards

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

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