Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Newstead Brass

Posted: 10-May-2026

Required:

Newstead Brass are on the lookout for a talented 2nd BARITONE player to join our ambitious and hardworking Nottinghamshire-based Championship Section band. A rare chance to become part of an ambitious brass band striving for even greater success together.



Contact:

If you're up for the challenge and looking to start a new musical chapter, please get in touch with either the band's chairperson Richard Shaw (07885 793 931) or musical director Martin Heartfield (07411 223 221).