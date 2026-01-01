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Newstead Brass
Posted: 10-May-2026
Required:
Newstead Brass are on the lookout for a talented 2nd BARITONE player to join our ambitious and hardworking Nottinghamshire-based Championship Section band. A rare chance to become part of an ambitious brass band striving for even greater success together.
Contact:
If you're up for the challenge and looking to start a new musical chapter, please get in touch with either the band's chairperson Richard Shaw (07885 793 931) or musical director Martin Heartfield (07411 223 221).