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Newstead Brass

Posted: 10-May-2026

Required:
Newstead Brass are on the lookout for a talented 2nd BARITONE player to join our ambitious and hardworking Nottinghamshire-based Championship Section band. A rare chance to become part of an ambitious brass band striving for even greater success together.

Contact:
If you're up for the challenge and looking to start a new musical chapter, please get in touch with either the band's chairperson Richard Shaw (07885 793 931) or musical director Martin Heartfield (07411 223 221).

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass
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What's on

Harlow Brass Band - SPRING CONCERT - AN ANIMATION SENSATION

Saturday 16 May • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow. CM20 3AF

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 17 May • Dorchester- Park Bandstand DT1 1RG

Newstead Brass - Mansfield MVC - Brass and Voices

Sunday 24 May • Forest Town Arena. Clipstone Road West,. Mansfield NG19 0EE

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

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Vacancies

Hathern Band

May 10 • Due to University placement we require a Bb Bass player- we are a First Section band based at our own band room in the village of Hathern LE12 5LJ Leicestershire (between M1 Jcts 23 & 24) and close to Lougborough and Nottingham Universities

Newstead Brass

May 10 • Newstead Brass are on the lookout for a talented 2nd BARITONE player to join our ambitious and hardworking Nottinghamshire-based Championship Section band.. A rare chance to become part of an ambitious brass band striving for even greater success together.

Ibstock Brick Brass

May 9 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Solo Cornet, 3rd Cornet, 2nd Horn, Bass Trombone and B Flat Tuba as we move into the second section from 2027. We are a friendly, ambitions and progressive band that rehearse at our own bandroom in Coalville.

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Pro Cards

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

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