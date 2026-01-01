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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-May-2026

Required:
We are looking for PERCUSSIONISTS to join us as we head into an exciting period for the band.Good and varied diary ahead. We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (so none of that tedious setting up and down)

Contact:
Contact our secretary for more details and a chat.
All applications in the STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 5-May-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (11th) at 11am and welcome players of all abilities. Come and enjoy a relaxed rehearsal mixed genres of music with some very friendly folks with tea and cake It does not impact your own band and its free

Contact:
Contact us via for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 15-Apr-2026

Required:
With the dust settling after the areas we are looking for Bb BASS & PERCUSSION players to join us as we look to consolidate as a 1st Section Band. Varied but realistic diary for the coming year and possible foreign trip in 2027 Rehearsals on a Wednesday

Contact:
Initial contact via the secretary for more details
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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What's on

Harlow Brass Band - SPRING CONCERT - AN ANIMATION SENSATION

Saturday 16 May • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow. CM20 3AF

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 17 May • Dorchester- Park Bandstand DT1 1RG

Newstead Brass - Mansfield MVC - Brass and Voices

Sunday 24 May • Forest Town Arena. Clipstone Road West,. Mansfield NG19 0EE

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

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Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

May 11 • We are looking for PERCUSSIONISTS to join us as we head into an exciting period for the band.Good and varied diary ahead.. We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (so none of that tedious setting up and down)

Hathern Band

May 10 • Due to University placement we require a Bb Bass player- we are a First Section band based at our own band room in the village of Hathern LE12 5LJ Leicestershire (between M1 Jcts 23 & 24) and close to Lougborough and Nottingham Universities

Newstead Brass

May 10 • Newstead Brass are on the lookout for a talented 2nd BARITONE player to join our ambitious and hardworking Nottinghamshire-based Championship Section band.. A rare chance to become part of an ambitious brass band striving for even greater success together.

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Pro Cards

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

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