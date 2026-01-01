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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 15-May-2026

Required:
We have a vacancy for a soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! We rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle, under the baton of our superb MD, Jim Henson.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page.
Please contact us by email , Facebook Messenger, or come to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-May-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page.
Contact us by email , Facebook Messenger, or come to one of our rehearsals, you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 28-Apr-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a Soprano and front row cornet players to help complete our team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals — you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
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Vacancies

Cambrian Brass

May 16 • We're always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you're returning to banding or looking for a new challenge.

Delph Band

May 15 • We are seeking an enthusiastic and musically skilled Associate Conductor to lead and develop our band alongside our current Musical Director Phil Goodwin. . Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays, 8-10pm at Delph Band Club.

Tintwistle Band

May 15 • We have a vacancy for a soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled!. We rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle, under the baton of our superb MD, Jim Henson.

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Pro Cards

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

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