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Kibworth Band
Posted: 18-May-2026
Required:
The Kibworth Band (South Leicestershire) are looking for a BBb Bass to join us. We have an otherwise full and strong section and dedicate section, we just need the final player. We are currently Championship Section demoted to First Section from 2025.
Contact:
If you're looking for a supportive, committed band with a great atmosphere and exciting plans ahead, we'd love to hear from you.
Contact Sam Haigh, Band Manager
07800 504 882
Kibworth Band
Posted: 18-May-2026
Required:
The Kibworth Band (South Leicestershire) are looking for a Euphonium or Baritone to join us. We have one vacancy to fill and player flexibility means we can offer either position. We are currently Championship Section demoted to First Section from 2025
Contact:
If you're looking for a supportive, committed band with a great atmosphere and exciting plans ahead, we'd love to hear from you.
Contact Sam Haigh, Band Manager
07800 504 882
Kibworth Band
Posted: 18-May-2026
Required:
The Kibworth Band (South Leicestershire) are looking for cornets to join us. We are looking for both Soprano and Tutti and Back Row Cornets to join a flexible section. We are currently Championship Section demoted to First Section from 2025.
Contact:
If you're looking for a supportive, committed band with a great atmosphere and exciting plans ahead, we'd love to hear from you.
Contact Sam Haigh, Band Manager
07800 504 882