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Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-May-2026

Required:
The Kibworth Band (South Leicestershire) are looking for a BBb Bass to join us. We have an otherwise full and strong section and dedicate section, we just need the final player. We are currently Championship Section demoted to First Section from 2025.

Contact:
If you're looking for a supportive, committed band with a great atmosphere and exciting plans ahead, we'd love to hear from you.
Contact Sam Haigh, Band Manager
07800 504 882

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band

Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-May-2026

Required:
The Kibworth Band (South Leicestershire) are looking for a Euphonium or Baritone to join us. We have one vacancy to fill and player flexibility means we can offer either position. We are currently Championship Section demoted to First Section from 2025

Contact:
If you're looking for a supportive, committed band with a great atmosphere and exciting plans ahead, we'd love to hear from you.
Contact Sam Haigh, Band Manager
07800 504 882

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band

Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-May-2026

Required:
The Kibworth Band (South Leicestershire) are looking for cornets to join us. We are looking for both Soprano and Tutti and Back Row Cornets to join a flexible section. We are currently Championship Section demoted to First Section from 2025.

Contact:
If you're looking for a supportive, committed band with a great atmosphere and exciting plans ahead, we'd love to hear from you.
Contact Sam Haigh, Band Manager
07800 504 882

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band
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What's on

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Regent Hall Concerts - Ithaca Brass

Tuesday 2 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Fulham Brass Band - Summer Concert

Friday 5 June • St Dionis Church, Parsons Green SW6 4UH

Sherborne Town Band - Friends

Sunday 7 June • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

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Vacancies

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

May 25 • Cleethorpes Band are seeking a Musical Director

St John's Band (Mossley)

May 21 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a Bb and Eb Bass player (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday & Thursday evenings in Mossley.

St John's Band (Mossley)

May 21 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for SOLO CORNET players (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

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Pro Cards

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

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