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wantage silver band
Posted: 19-May-2026
Required:
Wantage Band (Championship Section) are looking for a BACK ROW CORNET player to complete the band. As current Welsh Open Champions and being placed third in Stevenage, it's an exciting time to join the band with a fantastic schedule of concerts coming up.
Contact:
Rehearsals take place in our very own band hall on Tugwell Field, Wantage — Sunday 7:30pm, Wednesday 8pm. Please email or visit www.wantageband.org/contact-us to make enquiries in confidence. We look forward to hearing from you!