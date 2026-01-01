              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

wantage silver band

Posted: 19-May-2026

Required:
Wantage Band (Championship Section) are looking for a BACK ROW CORNET player to complete the band. As current Welsh Open Champions and being placed third in Stevenage, it's an exciting time to join the band with a fantastic schedule of concerts coming up.

Contact:
Rehearsals take place in our very own band hall on Tugwell Field, Wantage — Sunday 7:30pm, Wednesday 8pm. Please email or visit www.wantageband.org/­contact-us to make enquiries in confidence. We look forward to hearing from you!

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band
view all events »

What's on

Harlow Brass Band - SPRING CONCERT - AN ANIMATION SENSATION

Saturday 16 May • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow. CM20 3AF

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 17 May • Dorchester- Park Bandstand DT1 1RG

Newstead Brass - Mansfield MVC - Brass and Voices

Sunday 24 May • Forest Town Arena. Clipstone Road West,. Mansfield NG19 0EE

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

wantage silver band

May 19 • Wantage Band (Championship Section) are looking for a BACK ROW CORNET player to complete the band. As current Welsh Open Champions and being placed third in Stevenage, it's an exciting time to join the band with a fantastic schedule of concerts coming up.

Harrogate Band

May 19 • We are looking for a front row and a back row cornet player to complete our team. Interesting mix of engagements and contests. Rehearsals Wednesday 8pm at our own bandroom located next to Hornbeam Park train station. Great transport links

Cambrian Brass

May 16 • We're always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you're returning to banding or looking for a new challenge.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top