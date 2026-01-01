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Ashington Colliery Band

Posted: 20-May-2026

Required:

Do you play the Cornet (front row), Tenor Trombone or Eb Bass? Come and join a friendly, inclusive 2nd section band based in Cambois Northumberland. We rehearse Tuesday & Thursday evenings 19:30-21:30. Lifts can be arranged based on location.



Contact:

We regularly perform sell out concerts and compete a couple of times per year. Please feel free to reach out in confidence to our Band Secretary Daryl on or 07535213362. We'd love to hear from you.