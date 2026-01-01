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Ashington Colliery Band

Posted: 20-May-2026

Required:
Do you play the Cornet (front row), Tenor Trombone or Eb Bass? Come and join a friendly, inclusive 2nd section band based in Cambois Northumberland. We rehearse Tuesday & Thursday evenings 19:30-21:30. Lifts can be arranged based on location.

Contact:
We regularly perform sell out concerts and compete a couple of times per year. Please feel free to reach out in confidence to our Band Secretary Daryl on or 07535213362. We'd love to hear from you.

  Map to bandroom   Ashington Colliery Band
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May 21 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a Bb and Eb Bass player (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday & Thursday evenings in Mossley.

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Pro Cards

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

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