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Alder Valley Brass

Posted: 20-May-2026

Required:

To fill our final vacant seat we seek a Bb bass player. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (L&SC, National finalists 2023) with a varied blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham



Contact:

In the first instance please contact (in the strictest confidence) with your CV.



Alder Valley Brass

Posted: 20-May-2026

Required:

As a result of a relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (L&SC, National finalists 2023) with a varied blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham



Contact:

In the first instance please contact (in the strictest confidence) with your CV. Applications close 7 June. We plan to hold auditions in June.

