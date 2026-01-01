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Alder Valley Brass

Posted: 20-May-2026

Required:
To fill our final vacant seat we seek a Bb bass player. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (L&SC, National finalists 2023) with a varied blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham

Contact:
In the first instance please contact (in the strictest confidence) with your CV.

  Map to bandroom   Alder Valley Brass

Alder Valley Brass

Posted: 20-May-2026

Required:
As a result of a relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (L&SC, National finalists 2023) with a varied blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham

Contact:
In the first instance please contact (in the strictest confidence) with your CV. Applications close 7 June. We plan to hold auditions in June.

  Map to bandroom   Alder Valley Brass
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What's on

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Regent Hall Concerts - Ithaca Brass

Tuesday 2 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Fulham Brass Band - Summer Concert

Friday 5 June • St Dionis Church, Parsons Green SW6 4UH

Sherborne Town Band - Friends

Sunday 7 June • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

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Vacancies

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

May 25 • Cleethorpes Band are seeking a Musical Director

St John's Band (Mossley)

May 21 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a Bb and Eb Bass player (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday & Thursday evenings in Mossley.

St John's Band (Mossley)

May 21 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for SOLO CORNET players (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

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Pro Cards

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

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