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St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 21-May-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a Bb and Eb Bass player (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday & Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Please check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 21-May-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for SOLO CORNET players (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Please check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)
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Vacancies

St John's Band (Mossley)

May 21 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a Bb and Eb Bass player (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday & Thursday evenings in Mossley.

St John's Band (Mossley)

May 21 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for SOLO CORNET players (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.

Regent Brass

May 20 • Regent Brass (Championship Section) seek a Bb Bass to join our friendly, musically ambitious Central London band. We enjoy a varied and balanced schedule of concerts and contests, and regularly premiere new music.

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Pro Cards

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

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