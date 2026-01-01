1 to 2 of 2
St John's Band (Mossley)
Posted: 21-May-2026
Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a Bb and Eb Bass player (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday & Thursday evenings in Mossley.
Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263
Or email
Please check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.Map to bandroom St John's Band (Mossley)
St John's Band (Mossley)
Posted: 21-May-2026
Required:
We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for SOLO CORNET players (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.
Contact:
Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263
Or email
Please check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.Map to bandroom St John's Band (Mossley)