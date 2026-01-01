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St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 21-May-2026

Required:

We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a Bb and Eb Bass player (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday & Thursday evenings in Mossley.



Contact:

Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Please check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 21-May-2026

Required:

We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for SOLO CORNET players (position negotiable). We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Mossley.



Contact:

Contact our MD, Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263

Or email

Please check out our Facebook page for more information about the band.