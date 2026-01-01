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Otley Brass Association
Posted: 26-May-2026
Required:
Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a new member for their front row cornets (position negotiable). This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our MD, Martyn Beecham.
Contact:
We perform a varied programme of concerts, private events, community events and marches throughout the year.
We practice Tuesday nights 7.30-9.30pm at Otley Courthouse, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3AN
Contact our Band Manager Ellie onMap to bandroom Otley Brass Association
Otley Brass Association
Posted: 26-May-2026
Required:
Front Row Cornet: Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a new member for their front row cornets (position negotiable). This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our MD, Martyn Beecham.
Contact:
We perform a varied programme of concerts, private events, community events and marches throughout the year.
We practice Tuesday nights 7.30-9.30pm at Otley Courthouse, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3AN
Contact our Band Manager Ellie onMap to bandroom Otley Brass Association