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Otley Brass Association

Posted: 26-May-2026

Required:
Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a new member for their front row cornets (position negotiable). This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our MD, Martyn Beecham.

Contact:
We perform a varied programme of concerts, private events, community events and marches throughout the year.

We practice Tuesday nights 7.30-9.30pm at Otley Courthouse, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3AN

Contact our Band Manager Ellie on

  Map to bandroom   Otley Brass Association

Otley Brass Association

Posted: 26-May-2026

Required:
Front Row Cornet: Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a new member for their front row cornets (position negotiable). This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our MD, Martyn Beecham.

Contact:
We perform a varied programme of concerts, private events, community events and marches throughout the year.

We practice Tuesday nights 7.30-9.30pm at Otley Courthouse, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3AN

Contact our Band Manager Ellie on

  Map to bandroom   Otley Brass Association
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Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

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Vacancies

Otley Brass Association

May 26 • Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a new member for their front row cornets (position negotiable).. . This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our MD, Martyn Beecham.

Otley Brass Association

May 26 • Front Row Cornet: . Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a new member for their front row cornets (position negotiable).. . This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our MD, Martyn Beecham..

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

May 25 • Cleethorpes Band are seeking a Musical Director

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