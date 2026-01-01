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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-May-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND meets again on Monday(1st) at 11am and we welcome players of all abilities to come along and join us in a relaxed and friendly rehearsal. What is not to like = wont effect your no1 band ,its free and with coffee and cake

Contact:
Contact via for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-May-2026

Required:
We are looking for PERCUSSIONISTS to join us as we head into an exciting period for the band.Good and varied diary ahead. We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (so none of that tedious setting up and down)

Contact:
Contact our secretary for more details and a chat.
All applications in the STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 5-May-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (11th) at 11am and welcome players of all abilities. Come and enjoy a relaxed rehearsal mixed genres of music with some very friendly folks with tea and cake It does not impact your own band and its free

Contact:
Contact us via for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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What's on

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Regent Hall Concerts - Ithaca Brass

Tuesday 2 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Fulham Brass Band - Summer Concert

Friday 5 June • St Dionis Church, Parsons Green SW6 4UH

Yorkshire Imperial - Roger Webster & The Colne Valley Male Voice Choir

Saturday 6 June • St George's Hall, Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

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Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

May 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete our team. . We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, under the baton of MD Jim Henson, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Chinnor Silver

May 28 • Our COMMUNITY BAND meets again on Monday(1st) at 11am and we welcome players of all abilities to come along and join us in a relaxed and friendly rehearsal.. What is not to like = wont effect your no1 band ,its free and with coffee and cake

Otley Brass Association

May 26 • Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a new member for their front row cornets (position negotiable).. . This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our MD, Martyn Beecham.

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Pro Cards

Jonathan Corry

Ph.D, M.Mus, B.Mus (hons)
Conductor, adjudicator, teacher.

               

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