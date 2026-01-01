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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-May-2026

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND meets again on Monday(1st) at 11am and we welcome players of all abilities to come along and join us in a relaxed and friendly rehearsal. What is not to like = wont effect your no1 band ,its free and with coffee and cake



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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-May-2026

Required:

We are looking for PERCUSSIONISTS to join us as we head into an exciting period for the band.Good and varied diary ahead. We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (so none of that tedious setting up and down)



Contact:

Contact our secretary for more details and a chat.

All applications in the STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 5-May-2026

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (11th) at 11am and welcome players of all abilities. Come and enjoy a relaxed rehearsal mixed genres of music with some very friendly folks with tea and cake It does not impact your own band and its free



Contact:

Contact us via for more details