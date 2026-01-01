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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 28-May-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete our team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, under the baton of MD Jim Henson, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 15-May-2026

Required:
We have a vacancy for a soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! We rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle, under the baton of our superb MD, Jim Henson.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page.
Please contact us by email , Facebook Messenger, or come to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-May-2026

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page.
Contact us by email , Facebook Messenger, or come to one of our rehearsals, you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
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What's on

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Regent Hall Concerts - Ithaca Brass

Tuesday 2 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Fulham Brass Band - Summer Concert

Friday 5 June • St Dionis Church, Parsons Green SW6 4UH

Yorkshire Imperial - Roger Webster & The Colne Valley Male Voice Choir

Saturday 6 June • St George's Hall, Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

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Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

May 28 • Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete our team. . We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, under the baton of MD Jim Henson, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Chinnor Silver

May 28 • Our COMMUNITY BAND meets again on Monday(1st) at 11am and we welcome players of all abilities to come along and join us in a relaxed and friendly rehearsal.. What is not to like = wont effect your no1 band ,its free and with coffee and cake

Otley Brass Association

May 26 • Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a new member for their front row cornets (position negotiable).. . This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our MD, Martyn Beecham.

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Pro Cards

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

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