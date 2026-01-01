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Tintwistle Band

Posted: 28-May-2026

Required:

Tintwistle Band are looking for front row cornet players to help complete our team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, under the baton of MD Jim Henson, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.



Contact:

For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals as you would be made most welcome!

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 15-May-2026

Required:

We have a vacancy for a soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! We rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle, under the baton of our superb MD, Jim Henson.



Contact:

For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page.

Please contact us by email , Facebook Messenger, or come to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-May-2026

Required:

Tintwistle Band are looking for a 2nd horn player to help complete the team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, and perform a variety of concerts all year round.



Contact:

For more information about the band please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk or Facebook page.

Contact us by email , Facebook Messenger, or come to one of our rehearsals, you would be made most welcome!