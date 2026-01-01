              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

East London Brass

Posted: 1-Jun-2026

Required:
Solo Cornet : fresh off the back of our promotion to the Grand Shield, ELB are on the look out for a solo cornet player to complement our existing section. The band is ambitious and has an exciting second half of the year ahead.

Contact:
Applications in confidence to

Rehearsals: Thursday evenings in Walthamstow 7:45pm-10pm

  Map to bandroom   East London Brass

East London Brass

Posted: 7-May-2026

Required:
B Flat Bass : fresh off the back of our promotion to the Grand Shield, ELB are on the look out for a bflat bass player to complement our existing section. The band is ambitious and has an exciting second half of the year ahead.

Contact:
Applications in confidence to

Rehearsals: Thursday evenings in Walthamstow 7:45pm-10pm

  Map to bandroom   East London Brass
view all events »

What's on

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 31 May • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Ithaca Brass

Tuesday 2 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Fulham Brass Band - Summer Concert

Friday 5 June • St Dionis Church, Parsons Green SW6 4UH

Yorkshire Imperial - Roger Webster & The Colne Valley Male Voice Choir

Saturday 6 June • St George's Hall, Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

June 2 • We are looking for PERCUSSIONIST (kit/tuned) to join us in an exciting time for this 1st Section band.We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up for each rehearsal)Good sensible book of concerts and contests possible foreign trip 2027.

Crewe Brass

June 2 • Crewe Brass are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

June 2 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top