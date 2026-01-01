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Crewe Brass

Posted: 2-Jun-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 2-Jun-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 2-Jun-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass
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Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

June 2 • We are looking for PERCUSSIONIST (kit/tuned) to join us in an exciting time for this 1st Section band.We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up for each rehearsal)Good sensible book of concerts and contests possible foreign trip 2027.

Crewe Brass

June 2 • Crewe Brass are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

June 2 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

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Pro Cards

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

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