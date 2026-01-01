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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 2-Jun-2026

Required:
We are looking for PERCUSSIONIST (kit/tuned) to join us in an exciting time for this 1st Section band.We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up for each rehearsal)Good sensible book of concerts and contests possible foreign trip 2027

Contact:
Contact our sec via for more details.
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-May-2026

Required:
We are looking for PERCUSSIONISTS to join us as we head into an exciting period for the band.Good and varied diary ahead. We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (so none of that tedious setting up and down)

Contact:
Contact our secretary for more details and a chat.
All applications in the STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 5-May-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (11th) at 11am and welcome players of all abilities. Come and enjoy a relaxed rehearsal mixed genres of music with some very friendly folks with tea and cake It does not impact your own band and its free

Contact:
Contact us via for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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What's on

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Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 31 May • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

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Tuesday 2 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Fulham Brass Band - Summer Concert

Friday 5 June • St Dionis Church, Parsons Green SW6 4UH

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Saturday 6 June • St George's Hall, Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

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Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

June 2 • We are looking for PERCUSSIONIST (kit/tuned) to join us in an exciting time for this 1st Section band.We rehearse on Wednesdays in our own bandroom (no setting up for each rehearsal)Good sensible book of concerts and contests possible foreign trip 2027.

Crewe Brass

June 2 • Crewe Brass are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

June 2 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

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Pro Cards

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

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